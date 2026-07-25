Two parades may cause traffic disruption today in Portrush

Road users and members of the public are advised of potential traffic congestion in Portrush today due to two planned events.

A rally organised by Causeway Coast & Glens Concerned Parents Group, which is linked to the ‘Our Northern Ireland Voice’ Facebook page, will begin in the carpark on Sandhill Drive commencing at 2pm, with an associated parade assembling there at 3.15pm and moving off at 3.30pm.

It will proceed via Sandhill Drive carpark, Eglinton Street, Kerr Street, Harbour Hill. Upper Main Street, Lower Main Street to Dunluce Avenue and Dunluce Carpark, dispersing at approximately 4.45pm.

Also at 2pm, Solidarity Skate will be assembling at Station Square where they will remain until 4pm.

At 4pm, Solidarity Skate will then commence a parade consisting of two laps of a route via Station Square, Kerr Street, Main Street, Eglinton Street and back to Kerr Street. It’s due to finish at 6pm.