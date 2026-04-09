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Ryan Ferry looks ahead to action-packed weekend in GAA

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News

It’s gearing up to be a busy weekend in the world of GAA!

The Donegal Ladies face Cavan in the National Football League Division 2 Final in Clones on Saturday having already gained promotion back to Division 1.

On the hurling front, Mickey McCann’s Donegal will face Wicklow at O’Donnell Park on Sunday in Round 1 of the Christy Ring Cup.

The Ulster Senior Football Championship gets up and running this weekend with a mouth-watering preliminary clash between big hitters Armagh and Tyrone at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds and the Ulster U20 Football Championship is also reaching the latter stages after last night’s action confirmed the last six of that competition.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to Ryan Ferry on The Score this week to preview a busy period in Gaelic Games here in the North-West…

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