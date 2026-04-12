Armagh edge past Tyrone after extra time in Ulster Championship

Armagh have beaten Tyrone 1-17 to 1-16 after extra time in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds this afternoon.
Francis Mooney has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
Armagh have beaten Tyrone 1-17 to 1-16 after extra time in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds this afternoon.
Francis Mooney has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
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