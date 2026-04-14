Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny car interference

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with an incident that occurred at Westside Apartments in Letterkenny between Midday on Thursday, the 9th of April, and Midday on Friday, the 10th of April.

A resident parked his car in the parking area, and when he returned the following day, he noticed that the front passenger side door handle had been interfered with.

Entry was not gained to the car.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around parked vehicles between the times is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.