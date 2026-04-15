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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

On today’s program, we start with a look at the morning’s papers before diving into a growing concern for electric vehicle drivers. Stephen joins us to share how he was caught out by a “fast charger exploit”—discovering his car had been unplugged by another driver looking to jump the queue. We ask if charging etiquette has gone out the window or if there’s a deeper security flaw in the network.

Anna shares a heartbreaking account of the “Assessment of Needs” system. Her child has been waiting three years for an assessment—a staggering delay that stands in direct defiance of the Disability Act 2005, which legally mandates that these assessments be completed within six months. We look at why the system is failing our most vulnerable children.

In local politics, Cllr Jack Murray makes the case for a major traffic shake-up on the Slab Road. To address ongoing safety issues at notorious junctions, he’s calling for the road to be made one-way. Meanwhile, Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s time for the Government to step up for Glenveagh National Park, arguing that full staffing is essential to keep the castle doors open for tours seven days a week.

We celebrate the next generation of business talent as the Local Enterprise Office announces the Donegal finalists for the Student Enterprise Programme National Final. We’re joined in studio by Shay McDevitt (St. Columba’s College), Cullen Boyle (Rosses Community School), and Danni Doherty (Loreto Letterkenny) to talk about their journey to the final on May 7th.

Finally, listener John joins us to vent his frustrations with the state of Irish politics. With a growing number of TDs in the Dáil, John asks: why is it still so hard to find someone worth voting for?

The Greg Hughes Show—keeping you across the stories that matter in Donegal.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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