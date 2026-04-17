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Shaun Patton in contention for Donegal’s clash with Down

Jim McGuinness speaking at the Donegal GAA Breakfast event. Photo: Kevin Gallagher Donegal GAA.

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness says they are close to a full complement of players available for the Ulster Championship opener with Down on Sunday week the 26th at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Daire Ó’Baoill, Oisin Gallen and Ciaran Moore  who missed large parts of the league are ready to return after injury.

Speaking at this morning’s Donegal GAA Breakfast event at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny, The county senior boss added that Shaun Patton is also in contention for the battle against the Mourne County…

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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