Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep15: The Lifeline of Inishowen – Mary Doherty

In the most northerly peninsula in Ireland, geography can often be a barrier to safety. For over 30 years, Mary Doherty has been breaking down those barriers.

Mary is one of the founding figures of Lifeline Inishowen, a service that began as a response to a desperate local need and has grown into a gold-standard support system for survivors of domestic abuse. In this episode, we sit down with Mary just weeks after she was named a 2026 AXA Community Hero for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing.

We discuss the early days of the organization, the unique challenges of providing crisis support in a rural coastal community, and what it felt like to be recognized nationally for three decades of service that usually happens far from the spotlight.

What We Discuss:

  • The Foundation: The “spark” that led to the establishment of what became Lifeline Inishowen over 30 years ago.

  • The Inishowen Factor: Why a dedicated service is so critical for a peninsula where the nearest major town can be a 50-mile journey for those in crisis.

  • A National Honor: Mary’s reaction to winning the 2026 AXA Community Hero Award and how the €20,000 prize will be used to further the charity’s mission.

  • Evolving Support: How the conversation around domestic safety has changed in Donegal since the 1990s and the impact of their recent school awareness programs.

  • The Power of One: Mary’s philosophy on community care and why she remains as dedicated today as she was three decades ago.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

late Moya Brennan
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and its ancient celtic soul found voice in Moya Brennan’ – Fr O’Fearraigh

17 April 2026
Funeral 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Moya Brennan underway in Meenaweal

17 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

17 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, News, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 17/04/26

17 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

late Moya Brennan
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and its ancient celtic soul found voice in Moya Brennan’ – Fr O’Fearraigh

17 April 2026
Funeral 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Moya Brennan underway in Meenaweal

17 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

17 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, News, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 17/04/26

17 April 2026
gregandmary doherty
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep15: The Lifeline of Inishowen – Mary Doherty

17 April 2026
dfc-minister-gordon-lyons
News, Top Stories

Minister Lyons announces heating oil support package for Northern Ireland

17 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube