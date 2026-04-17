The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep15: The Lifeline of Inishowen – Mary Doherty

In the most northerly peninsula in Ireland, geography can often be a barrier to safety. For over 30 years, Mary Doherty has been breaking down those barriers.

Mary is one of the founding figures of Lifeline Inishowen, a service that began as a response to a desperate local need and has grown into a gold-standard support system for survivors of domestic abuse. In this episode, we sit down with Mary just weeks after she was named a 2026 AXA Community Hero for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing.

We discuss the early days of the organization, the unique challenges of providing crisis support in a rural coastal community, and what it felt like to be recognized nationally for three decades of service that usually happens far from the spotlight.

What We Discuss: