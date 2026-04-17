The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep15: The Lifeline of Inishowen – Mary Doherty

In the most northerly peninsula in Ireland, geography can often be a barrier to safety. For over 30 years, Mary Doherty has been breaking down those barriers.
Mary is one of the founding figures of Lifeline Inishowen, a service that began as a response to a desperate local need and has grown into a gold-standard support system for survivors of domestic abuse. In this episode, we sit down with Mary just weeks after she was named a 2026 AXA Community Hero for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing.
We discuss the early days of the organization, the unique challenges of providing crisis support in a rural coastal community, and what it felt like to be recognized nationally for three decades of service that usually happens far from the spotlight.
What We Discuss:
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The Foundation: The “spark” that led to the establishment of what became Lifeline Inishowen over 30 years ago.
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The Inishowen Factor: Why a dedicated service is so critical for a peninsula where the nearest major town can be a 50-mile journey for those in crisis.
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A National Honor: Mary’s reaction to winning the 2026 AXA Community Hero Award and how the €20,000 prize will be used to further the charity’s mission.
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Evolving Support: How the conversation around domestic safety has changed in Donegal since the 1990s and the impact of their recent school awareness programs.
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The Power of One: Mary’s philosophy on community care and why she remains as dedicated today as she was three decades ago.
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