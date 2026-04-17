The Greg Hughes Show Friday 17/04/26

It’s the Friday Panel! This week, Greg is joined by Cian O’Hagan (Chair of Ógra Sinn Féin in Donegal), Nicola Mahon (Owner of Mode Embroidery and Printing), and James Ward (News Editor with the Irish Daily Mail) to dissect the week’s biggest headlines.
Inside This Episode:
-
The Future of Fianna Fáil: With rumors swirling around the leadership, the panel discusses Micheál Martin’s standing within the party. Is it time for a changing of the guard, or does he remain the steady hand the party needs?
-
The Flag Controversy: Senator Eileen Flynn sparked a heated debate this week with her comments on the Irish Flag. The panel weighs in on national identity and whether the Senator’s critique was a step too far or a necessary conversation.
-
High Street vs. Fast Fashion: As online giants continue to dominate, Nicola Mahon gives a first-hand perspective on whether fast fashion is truly the death knell for local Irish businesses.
-
Fuel Tax Overhaul: Listener Daniel joins the conversation, arguing that the current crisis demands a radical rethink of how we tax fuel at the pump.
-
Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkin stops by to dive into the digital zeitgeist. What’s trending, what’s viral, and what’s worth your double-tap this week?
-
Community Heroes: Highland’s own Sean Quinn is in the studio for a very special launch! We kick off this year’s Highland Radio Community Hero initiative, celebrating the local legends who make Donegal great.
Join the Conversation: What do you think about the future of the Irish Flag? Is the government doing enough to protect local businesses from online giants?
Listen back now!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download