Christy Ring Cup: Impressive performance from Donegal ends in defeat in Kerry

Donegal have been beaten 5-18 to 2-22 by Kerry in the Christy Ring Cup in Tralee this afternoon.

It was an impressive display from Mickey McCann’s side against a Kerry team highly fancied to win this competition.

Goals from Josh Cronnolly-McGee, Luke White and thirteen points from Gerard Gilmore helped Donegal put up a stern fight but ultimately ill-discipline was costly as they ended the game with just thirteen men.

Mark Lynch was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

Elsewhere in the Christy Ring Cup this afternoon, Wicklow defeated Derry 2-12 to 1-14 in Aughrim.