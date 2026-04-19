Donegal’s vulnerability to extreme weather to be explored at Letterkenny Library event

One of Ireland’s leading climate campaigners will give a talk at Letterkenny Library on Thursday next, April 23rd, examining the risk being posed to Donegal by extreme weather events.

Emeritus Professor John Sweeney from Maynooth University has published over 100 scientific papers and has written extensively on many different aspects of climatology and climate change in Ireland.

He says the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events provides clear evidence that the climate and biodiversity emergency is intensifying, despite the issues being deprioritised at national and international levels.

Professor Sweeney says Ireland in general, and Donegal in particular, are highly vulnerable to climate shocks associated with changing rainfall, sea level and biodiversity loss, and recent advances in climate science provide further evidence of the need for urgency in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The talk on Thursday evening is being coordinated by Europe Direct, Letterkenny.

Release in full –

Climate Action Talk at the Central Library, Letterkenny

Emeritus Professor John Sweeney from Maynooth University will give a free talk in Central

Library Letterkenny on Thursday 23rd April at 6.30pm.

Professor Sweeney is a leader in climate action in Ireland; has published over 100 scientific

papers and has written extensively on many different aspects of climatology and climate

change in Ireland. He has been involved in many international research projects and has led

nationally funded research projects examining various aspects of climate change in Ireland.

Professor Sweeney contributed to the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate

Change, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Professor Sweeney says, “I am delighted to be partnering with Europe Direct Letterkenny for

this event. The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are providing

clear evidence that the climate and biodiversity emergency is intensifying, despite the issues

being deprioritised at national and international levels. Ireland in general, and Donegal in

particular, are highly vulnerable to climate shocks associated with changing rainfall, sea level

and biodiversity loss. Recent advances in climate science provide further evidence of the

need for urgency in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as critical tipping points are

approached, or even exceeded. National policies are not being implemented convincingly,

rather short term political choices in response to powerful pressure groups are resulting in

exceedances of legally binding carbon budgets, and inaction threatens costly burdens over

the next decade for Irish society”.

Europe Direct Letterkenny is located at the Central Library. We also provide EU information

in the Irish language in Leabharlann Phobail Gaoth Dobhair. Our range of services include:

· Information and Access to publications and brochures from EU institutions

· Information about the Erasmus+ and Discover EU travel opportunities for young

people.

· Access to PCs to search for EU material.

· A freephone link to the Europe Direct Helpdesk

· Events, talks, exhibitions, and competitions.

To book this free event please email eudirect@donegallibrary.ie or telephone Central Library

on 074 91 24950.