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Drug driver and passenger arrested in Bridgend

Gardaí have made multiple arrests after a motorist sped from a checkpoint in Bridgend on Friday.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit was assisted by Gardaí from Buncrana and Carndonagh Garda Stations in operating a rural crime prevention checkpoint, when a car was observed turning away at speed.

It was then stopped by Gardaí and a search was conducted of the driver, passenger and the vehicle.

A motorist and their passenger have been arrested in Bridgend

A quantity of suspected illegal drugs and cash were seized and the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis.

The passenger was also arrested.

The uninsured car had false registration plates and it was seized.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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