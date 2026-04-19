Kildrum Tigers win Ulster Cup at Maginn Park

Kildrum Tigers have beaten Carndonagh 1-0 in today’s Ulster Junior Cup Final at Maginn Park.
A Johnny Robb goal mid-way through the first-half was enough to hand Kildrum the trophy.
Diarmaid O’Brien was live for Highland Radio Sport at full time…
Kildrum Tigers have beaten Carndonagh 1-0 in today’s Ulster Junior Cup Final at Maginn Park.
A Johnny Robb goal mid-way through the first-half was enough to hand Kildrum the trophy.
Diarmaid O’Brien was live for Highland Radio Sport at full time…
Highland Radio
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Co. Donegal, Ireland