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A better response than ‘blame it on the brits’ needed on COL

A debate in the Stormont Assembly on the response to the cost of living crisis has heard calls to end the politics of blame.

An opposition motion from the SDLP sought to recognise the pressures placed on people following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The motion called on both the British Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to outline their actions to respond to the crisis.

During the debate, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said that the response of the Executive should be more than ‘blame it on the Brits’:

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