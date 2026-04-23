Donegal missing out on offshore wind due to grid gaps – Deputy Ward

Donegal would be a prime location for offshore wind farms if the electricity grid were up to standard.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward told the Dáil that a lack of infrastructure is holding back development.

He says offshore wind could provide much-needed employment for the fishing sector, which is under pressure from rising costs and quota restrictions.

Deputy Ward also noted that despite a national target of 5 gigawatts by 2030, no offshore wind farms have yet been completed.

The Donegal TD says the reality in fishing communities would shock the Minister: