The Score – 23/04/26

This week on The Score…

Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us for our weekly League of Ireland chat, we hear from the Derry City camp ahead of an historic first soccer game at Celtic Park and the season is coming to an end in the Irish League – we get the thoughts of Peter Hutton on how the campaign panned out for Institute in the NIFL Championship.

Plus, the defence of the Ulster Championship title starts on Sunday for Donegal against Down – we preview of that game with former Donegal player Eamon McGee…