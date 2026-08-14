The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 14/08/26

Today we address critical discussions on gender equality and online abuse, celebrate historic European athletics glory for Donegal, and kick off our massive summer giveaway.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Eimear McGuinness, Professor Pat O’Connor, and Dr. Michelle Maher join Greg in-studio for an extensive and wide-ranging debate:
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Teaching Consent in Preschools: The panel evaluates controversial proposals calling for age-appropriate body autonomy and consent concepts to be introduced in early childhood education.
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Women in Politics & Gender Quotas: The guests discuss strategies to increase female representation in Irish politics, debating whether statutory candidate quotas are the most effective path forward or if broader systemic barriers need addressing.
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Online Abuse & Social Media Harassment: Following the European Athletics Championships, the panel addresses the disgraceful torrent of racial abuse directed at Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke under RTÉ Facebook posts after her silver medal win, discussing platform accountability and digital hate speech enforcement.
🏃 European Athletics Champion Mark English: Fresh off his historic victory, European 800m Gold Medalist Mark English joins us live! The Finn Valley AC star and pride of Donegal reflects on taking his long-awaited European title in Birmingham, becoming Ireland’s first male individual European champion, and bringing gold back to the North West.
💰 Highland Radio’s €20k Summer Cash Giveaway: Sean Quinn drops into the studio to conduct our very first €2,000 draw as part of Highland Radio’s Big Summer Cash Giveaway, announcing our first big winner live on air!
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We feature a preview clip of this week’s episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, featuring a candid conversation with guest Councillor Gerry McMonagle.
🎶 Live Music with Cillian McCann McLaughlin: We round out today’s show with a live performance and chat in-studio with rising local musical talent Cillian McCann McLaughlin, discussing his newest material and upcoming performances.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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