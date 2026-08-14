The Greg Hughes Podcast Ep34 Derry, The Troubles & Letterkenny: Gerry McMonagle

In this episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, Greg is joined in studio by Letterkenny Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry McMonagle for an in-depth conversation reflecting on his life, personal history, and political career.

Gerry opens up about growing up in Derry during the height of the Troubles, his early activism, and the personal and political experiences that shaped his path—including his arrests and receiving an official “letter of comfort.” He speaks candidly about making the move across the border to establish a new life in Letterkenny, making Donegal his home, and his deep-rooted passion for community politics.

The discussion also explores his long-standing work representing the local community, his view on the evolution of Sinn Féin over the decades, and his thoughts on the current party leadership.

Listen back to the full episode now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.