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Business Matters, Ep 293: Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber’s new chair, the Letterkenny Motor Show, and Nail Bar Awards success

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore talks with Martin McGowan, who recently became the new Chair of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce. He hears about plans for future growth of membership and how the chamber can really help those in business in the Finn Valley.

He also finds out about the forthcoming Letterkenny Motor Show at the ATU Letterkenny campus, and speaks with Daniel Carlin, Area Sales and Portfolio manager with First Citizen Finance who are working in conjunction with the dealerships as finance partners for the show.

Finally, he pays a visit to Letterkenny Beauty Salon, Signature Nails and Beauty by Rina to find out about its success at the recent Irish Nails, Brows & Lashes Awards 2026 where it won a number of honours. Chris gets the details from South African native owner and founder, Rina du Plessis, who established the business seven years ago.

Tetiana, Rina du Plessis (Owner), and Anna, proudly displaying their awards at the Irish Nails, Brows & Lashes Awards 2026 held in Dublin.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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