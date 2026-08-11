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News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, August 11th


News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, August 11th:

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Second person dies following two-vehicle collision on N3 in Cavan

11 August 2026
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News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, August 11th

11 August 2026
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News, Top Stories

Kilcar GAA clubhouse to open this evening following death of James McHugh

11 August 2026
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Fire damages vacant house in Dungloe’s ‘Titanic Estate’

11 August 2026
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Related News

candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News, Top Stories

Second person dies following two-vehicle collision on N3 in Cavan

11 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, August 11th

11 August 2026
kilcar gaa
News, Top Stories

Kilcar GAA clubhouse to open this evening following death of James McHugh

11 August 2026
fire
News, Top Stories

Fire damages vacant house in Dungloe’s ‘Titanic Estate’

11 August 2026
electric car hybrid plug in
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Almost half of new cars bought in Donegal this year are hybrids

11 August 2026
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News

Dolphin carcass to be removed from coast between Moville and Greencastle

11 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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