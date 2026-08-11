Second person dies following two-vehicle collision on N3 in Cavan

A second person has died following Monday’s two-vehicle collision involving a car and a van on the N3 between Virginia and Cavan.

​James McHugh, who was driving the car, was fatally injured in the crash at Drummallaght shortly before 2pm on Monday. His wife, Noreen McHugh, was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries.

She was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, where Gardaí confirmed she passed away this evening.

​Gardaí in Bailieborough are continuing their appeal for witnesses. Anyone who was travelling on the N3 between Virginia and Cavan on Monday afternoon between 1pm and 2pm—particularly drivers with dashcam footage—is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.