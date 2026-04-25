Calls renewed for action on defective concrete at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis



An Inishowen councillor says he is repeating calls for action on defective concrete at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Belfast that he first made over a decade ago.

Cllr Albert Doherty says he raised the issue at the party’s 2015 Ard Fheis in Derry in relation to housing.

This time, he is highlighting concerns around non-residential buildings affected by defective concrete, warning that they continue to be overlooked.

Cllr Doherty says even if a scheme were introduced tomorrow, it would take months before any work would begin: