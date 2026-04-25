Christy Ring Cup: Mickey McCann reflects on Donegal’s “lacklustre” performance against Derry

Donegal suffered their second Christy Ring Cup defeat in a row as they went down 2-23 to 1-16 to Derry at Celtic Park this afternoon.
Mickey McCann spoke to Michael McMullan after today’s game and said it was a “lacklustre” performance…
Donegal suffered their second Christy Ring Cup defeat in a row as they went down 2-23 to 1-16 to Derry at Celtic Park this afternoon.
Mickey McCann spoke to Michael McMullan after today’s game and said it was a “lacklustre” performance…
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