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Christy Ring Cup: Mickey McCann reflects on Donegal’s “lacklustre” performance against Derry

Mickey McCann

Donegal suffered their second Christy Ring Cup defeat in a row as they went down 2-23 to 1-16 to Derry at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Mickey McCann spoke to Michael McMullan after today’s game and said it was a “lacklustre” performance…

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