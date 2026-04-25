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Deputy Doherty calls for emergency budget to tackle cost of living crisis at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis

A call has been made for an emergency budget to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty raised the issue while addressing Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis in Belfast, saying many families are struggling to meet rising costs.

He criticised the Government for what he described as a disconnect from the reality facing households, saying people cannot afford to wait until Budget day.

Deputy Doherty has called for immediate measures including energy credits, fuel tax reductions, increased social welfare supports and tax cuts for workers:

He said the public can’t afford to wait for the next budget:

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