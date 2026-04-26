Donegal Gardaí issue traffic information ahead of Donegal game at O’Donnell Park

Gardaí in Letterkenny have issued traffic information ahead of the GAA SFC Quarter Final Game between Donegal and Down at O’ Donnell Park, which kicks off at 3pm.

They are asking motorists to park in a responsible manner a, ensuring that access is not blocked for emergency vehicles, pedestrians or wheelchair users.

Access in and out of Ballymacool estate will be granted to residents only, while the Kirkstown Road will be open to local residents only. There is limited disabled parking availability in the vicinity of the grounds.

A road closure will be in place from Kernan’s Spar, Lower Main Street to O’ Donnell Park from 1pm with limited access for local traffic. The road will also be closed for a period following the game to allow time for spectators to safely access the town car parks.

People attending the game from the town side of the grounds are encouraged to arrive early, park in the town, and walk to the grounds, or take the free shuttle bus from Kernan’s Spar at Lower Main Street.

People attending the game from the Newmills side of the grounds are also advised to arrive early and to avail of parking at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Once this carpark is full, the traffic coming from the Newmills direction will be requested to park along the roadside on the far side of the grounds facing for home or to avail of the shuttle buses from Kernan’s in Tullygay or Glenswilly GAA grounds.