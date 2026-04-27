‘Get the energy levels back and focus on the next championship’ – Jim McGuinness

Donegal’s focus now shifts to the All Ireland Championship which begins in four weeks time.

After Sunday’s shock defeat to Down in the Ulster quarter final in Letterkenny, Jim McGuinness’s side will be on the road in Round 1 in the race for Sam Maguire.

They will be away to one on the provincial winners or beaten finalists, that could be a trip to either Kerry, Cork, Galway or Roscommon, while the last two in Ulster and Leinster also come into play.

Two wins and you’ll make the quarter finals, A defeat in Round 1 and you can still make the quarters with victories in the b side of the draw, however, two defeats and your All Ireland series is over.

Donegal boss Jim McGuinness says they need to regroup and get the energy levels back up for the next championship:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Jim-2.mp3

All-Ireland Championship Schedule.

Round 1 (Eight Games)

23-24.05.2026 (Sat/Sun)& 30-31.05.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The eight Provincial Champions and Runners-Up shall be drawn to play at Home against the other eight teams.

The finalist from the Munster & Connacht Provincial Finals will play their Round 1 games on the 23-24.05.2026, and the finalist from Ulster & Leinster will play their

Round 1 games on the 30-31.05.2026.

Round 2A (Four Games)

13-14.06.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The eight winners in Round 1 shall be drawn to play against each other in Round 2a, with the first team drawn having Home Venue.

The draw will be subject to the avoidance of repeat Provincial Final pairings.

Round 2B (Four Games)

13-14.06.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The eight Losers in Round 1 shall be drawn to play against each other in Round 2, with the first team drawn having Home Venue.

The draw will be subject to the avoidance of repeat Provincial Final pairings.

Round 3 (Four Games)

20-21.06.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The four losing teams from Round 2a will be drawn to play the four winning teams from Round 2b, and a draw shall determine the Home Venue for each pairing.

The draw will be subject in the first instance to the avoidance of repeat Provincial Final pairings and, where possible, repeat pairings from Round 1.

All-Ireland Quarter-Finals

27-28.06.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The four winners of Round 2a shall be drawn to play against the four winners of Round 3, subject in the first instance to the avoidance of repeat Provincial Final pairings and where possible repeat pairings from Rounds 1 and 2.

All-Ireland Semi-Finals

11-12.07.2026 (Sat/Sun)

The four quarter-final winners shall play against each other in the Semi-Finals based on a draw, subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings from the championship, where

possible.

All-Ireland Final

26-07.2026 (Sun) – (Replay 08.08.2026 (Sat))

The winners of the All-Ireland Semi-Finals shall meet in the All-Ireland Final.