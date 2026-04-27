Overnight water outage due tomorrow for East Donegal

Customers across the Twin Towns and surrounding areas are set for an overnight water outage as upgrade works continue in East Donegal.

Uisce Éireann says crews are replacing more than 700 metres of ageing water mains along the N15 from McClays Corner to the Admiran Park junction in Stranorlar.

The planned shutdown will run from 5pm tomorrow until 3pm on Wednesday, affecting Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Convoy, Raphoe, Killygordon, Castlefinn and nearby areas.

The utility says the works will improve water quality, reduce bursts and provide a more reliable supply.