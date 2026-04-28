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ATU Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses deemed autism friendly

The Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses of Atlantic Technological University have been certified as autism-friendly, improving accessibility for neurodivergent students, staff and visitors.

The designation means four of the university’s nine campuses nationwide now carry the accreditation, following the introduction of a three-year action plan.

Measures include enhanced staff training, accessible learning and assessment supports, improved communication and navigation guidance, and the development of sensory-friendly environments.

Student Services Manager Debbie Molloy says a range of supports have now been put in place across both campuses:

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