Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

DCC publishes 2025 Culture Division Review

Donegal County Council has launched its Culture Division Annual Review for 2025.

According to the council, the document showcases a year of vibrant activity, record community participation and continued investment in the county’s rich cultural life.

Acting Director of Service Eamonn Browne says the Review reflects the vital role culture plays in strengthening communities across Donegal—bringing people together, supporting wellbeing and celebrating local identity.

Among the key figures outlined in the report, Donegal’s libraries welcomed more than 394,000 visits in 2025, underlining their role as friendly, accessible community hubs for learning, creativity and connection.

25 projects were funded by Creative Ireland, with almost 10,500 people attending events.

56 artists were supported through bursaries, with the Arts Service investing €540,000 in professional arts organisations.

Flagship initiatives such as Cruinniú na nÓg, Bealtaine and Wainfest brought thousands of people of all ages into hundreds of events.

Meanwhile, the council’s Heritage Team was recognised as a model of best practice at the annual Local Authority Heritage Practice Seminar.

You can access the full report HERE

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

County Development Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

More consultation on the cards as DCC agrees a series of variations to the County Development Plan

28 April 2026
a5 road
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan questions Sinn Fein’s ability to deliver the A5 upgrade

28 April 2026
Culture 2025 Cover
Top Stories, Audio, News

DCC publishes 2025 Culture Division Review

28 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 27th

27 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

County Development Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

More consultation on the cards as DCC agrees a series of variations to the County Development Plan

28 April 2026
a5 road
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan questions Sinn Fein’s ability to deliver the A5 upgrade

28 April 2026
Culture 2025 Cover
Top Stories, Audio, News

DCC publishes 2025 Culture Division Review

28 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 27th

27 April 2026
County House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – DCC Cathaoirleach refuses to take a motion of no confidence in the government

27 April 2026
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Neill hits out at Dunmurray attack

27 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube