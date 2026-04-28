DCC publishes 2025 Culture Division Review

Donegal County Council has launched its Culture Division Annual Review for 2025.

According to the council, the document showcases a year of vibrant activity, record community participation and continued investment in the county’s rich cultural life.

Acting Director of Service Eamonn Browne says the Review reflects the vital role culture plays in strengthening communities across Donegal—bringing people together, supporting wellbeing and celebrating local identity.

Among the key figures outlined in the report, Donegal’s libraries welcomed more than 394,000 visits in 2025, underlining their role as friendly, accessible community hubs for learning, creativity and connection.

25 projects were funded by Creative Ireland, with almost 10,500 people attending events.

56 artists were supported through bursaries, with the Arts Service investing €540,000 in professional arts organisations.

Flagship initiatives such as Cruinniú na nÓg, Bealtaine and Wainfest brought thousands of people of all ages into hundreds of events.

Meanwhile, the council’s Heritage Team was recognised as a model of best practice at the annual Local Authority Heritage Practice Seminar.

You can access the full report HERE