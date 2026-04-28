Derry City’s fixtures at Celtic Park confirmed to June

The League of Ireland have confirmed a number of fixture updates on home games for Derry City.

With work ongoing on the redevelopment of the pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium, Derry played Shamrock Rovers at Celtic Park on Friday night.

And Celtic Park will be the venue for another four home fixtures over May and into June, the first of which sees City host Galway United this coming Bank Holiday Monday evening with kick off at 5pm.

Derry City v Galway United – Monday, 4 May 2026 – 17:00

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic – Friday, 22 May 2026 – 19:45

Derry City v Shelbourne – Monday, 25 May 2026 – 19:45

Derry City v Bohemians – Friday 12 June 2026 – 19:45