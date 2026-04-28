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Doherty & Sweeney rip up Gweedore with new records set

Padraig Doherty and Sean Sweeney have been setting records of late at Gweedore Golf Club as two of the young hot shots in the county raise the bar for the next generation.

Padraig took a unique double in recent weeks by winning both Senior Scratch Cups at Rosapenna and Dunfanaghy.

He would then follow those superb victories by setting an new course record in Gweedore of -7, beating his old record by a shot.

However, just seven days later on Sunday 26th April, Sean Sweeney done the unthinkable by blitzing the course and setting the new record by three shots.

Sean went round in an amazing 10 under par. His record breaking scorecard was 61 gross that included 8 birdies and an eagle.

With a long summer ahead, this may not be the end of the story between these two young talent golfers.

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