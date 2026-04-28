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FTD Brothers to run marathon in Donegal

Two brothers from Redditch in England are running 32 marathons in 32 counties across Ireland in 32 days.

Jordan and Cian Adams are raising awareness of Frontotemporal Dementia and want to honour their mother’s memory and other Irish family members who have lost their lives to the disease.

Jordan warmed up for the challenge by taking part in the London Marathon at the weekend, running the 26.2 miles with a fridge on his back

The brothers started their 32 county challenge in Antrim on Monday – Will run from Coleraine today – and then tomorrow Wednesday it’s on to Donegal.

They are hoping runners will join them along the route – they will gather in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning, leaving from outside Michael Murphy’s Sports at 7.30am.

Click here for more details on their story.

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