Gardaí appeal for information after fight in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information following a fight which broke out on De Valera Road, Letterkenny.

This happened on Friday, 24th April at approximately 12pm when a member of the public informed Gardaí on patrol of the incident.

Gardaí proceeded to the scene and spoke with two men who were believed to have been involved.

Both men had sustained injuries, none of which are life-threatening in nature.

Gardaí ask anyone who travelled along De Valera Road between 11.45am and 12.15pm on 24th April and has dash-cam footage to please contact them and make the video available.

It is also believed that the incident may have been recorded by two people who were sitting in a vehicle close by.