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McCrossan questions Sinn Fein’s ability to deliver the A5 upgrade

A West Tyrone MLA has questioned whether Sinn Fein has the ability to deliver the long awaited A5 upgrade.

Daniel McCrossan told the Assembly that over the course of the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the weekend, everyone from the First Minister to local representatives from the area came to the podium to restate their commitment to the road.

However, he says it was nothing more than the rehashing of promises which are made on an annual basis, and still nothing has been delivered.

Mc McCrossan told the Assembly there are fingerprints of failure all over the A5 project, and they are the fingerprints of Sinn Fein………..

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