The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 28/04/2026

The Greg Hughes Show: Headlines & Heart Health Tuesday, April 28, 2026
In today’s program, we dive into a complex legal battle facing therapists, react to local acts of vandalism, and look ahead to a major North-West fashion event.
The Ethics of Evidence
Bairbre Kelly of Therapists Against Harm joins Greg to discuss a growing crisis in the Irish legal system. She argues that current mandates requiring therapists to hand over private clinical notes as “evidence” to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in sexual assault cases are undermining the foundation of therapeutic trust. Kelly believes therapists are being forced into an impossible choice between their ethical duty to the client and their legal obligations.
Local Community News & Reaction
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Vandalism in Strabane: Following the recent defacement of a war memorial in the town, Reverend Shaun McClafferty of the Royal British Legion (Strabane branch) shares his reaction and discusses the impact of such acts on the local community.
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Buncrana Hospital Concerns: Cllr Fionán Bradley speaks out following news that planned refurbishment works at Buncrana Community Hospital may lead to a reduction in bed capacity, sparking fears over local healthcare access.
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Community Garda Information: Garda Shaun Sweeney is in the studio for our weekly segment with the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai.
Health & Literature
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Heart Failure Awareness: Letterkenny University Hospital’s Heart Failure Nurse joins the show to demystify the condition. We discuss the importance of recognizing early warning signs—such as shortness of breath and persistent fatigue—and the support available for patients in the county.
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“Dirty Dancing” – Journalist Ellen Coyle has released a book about the Irish Dance scandal of ’22-’23. Ellen joins Greg to discuss Dirty Dancing: The Inside Story of the Irish Dancing Cheating Scandal
Style & Entertainment
Sandra Devenney of the iconic McElhinney’s of Ballybofey gives us a preview of this Thursday’s highly anticipated online world fashion show. Whether you’re looking for seasonal trends or occasion wear, Sandra tells us what to expect from this digital runway experience.
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