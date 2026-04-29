The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 29/04/2026

Today’s show navigates a complex range of local and national issues, from the ongoing battle for fair redress for Donegal homeowners to the future of community healthcare and the science of women’s health.

In This Episode:

The Newspaper Review: We kick off with a look at the front pages and the stories making waves across the country and the Northwest.

Support for Ukraine: Max, who moved to Ireland from Ukraine five years ago, joins Greg to discuss government proposals to reduce supports for refugees. He offers a unique perspective on why many displaced people have sought refuge in Ireland rather than moving to supposedly “safer” regions within Ukraine.

The Defective Concrete Block (DCB) Crisis: * Cllr Liam Blaney doubles down on his criticism of the 100% Redress Party, defending his claims that successful cases under the scheme are being overlooked and reiterating his stance on the political landscape surrounding the crisis. Hugh’s Story: We hear the devastating reality behind the figures. Affected homeowner Hugh shares his personal struggle, revealing he is currently facing a shortfall of over €100,000 under the current redress scheme.

Buncrana Nursing Unit: John Joe McGowan, Integrated Services Lead for the HSE, joins the program to address growing concerns regarding the Buncrana Nursing Unit project. He answers tough questions on the project’s handling and provides an update on what the future holds for the facility.

Community Appeal: Listener Elaine makes an urgent appeal following the theft of a family quad bike from their property in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Menstrual Health & Physical Activity: We speak with a PhD researcher from Atlantic Technological University (ATU) about her groundbreaking study into how the menstrual cycle influences women’s physical activity and overall quality of life.