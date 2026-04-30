Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Score – 30/04/26

This week the Score with Mark Gallagher…

Former Finn Harps captain,  Declan Boyle joins us for our weekly league of Ireland chat.

We hear from the Finn Harps camp ahead of a double weekend of fixtures with a trip to Wexford on Friday and a home tie with Bray next Monday.

Bonagee Unitedd Manager Michael Funston previews his side’s FAI Junior Cup trip to Clonmel Celtic and we speak with Martin McDermott, chairman of Glengad United, ahead of their 50th celebrations this weekend…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 30th

30 April 2026
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Culdaff Boil Water notice lifted with immediate effect

30 April 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Man taken to hospital after Ballybofey collision

30 April 2026
Screenshot 2026-04-30 145434
News

Serious traffic congestion reported following Letterkenny collision

30 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 30th

30 April 2026
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Culdaff Boil Water notice lifted with immediate effect

30 April 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Man taken to hospital after Ballybofey collision

30 April 2026
Screenshot 2026-04-30 145434
News

Serious traffic congestion reported following Letterkenny collision

30 April 2026
house building
News, Top Stories

230 new homes completed in Donegal between January and March

30 April 2026
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio

ESRI warns of rising difficulty in affording energy bills

30 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube