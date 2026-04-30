The Score – 30/04/26

This week the Score with Mark Gallagher…

Former Finn Harps captain, Declan Boyle joins us for our weekly league of Ireland chat.

We hear from the Finn Harps camp ahead of a double weekend of fixtures with a trip to Wexford on Friday and a home tie with Bray next Monday.

Bonagee Unitedd Manager Michael Funston previews his side’s FAI Junior Cup trip to Clonmel Celtic and we speak with Martin McDermott, chairman of Glengad United, ahead of their 50th celebrations this weekend…