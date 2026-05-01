Concerns over emergency access to beach on Arranmore Island

Emergency access to the beach on Arranmore Island has been raised at a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Island Committee.

With maintenance work being completed, access to the beach was blocked creating difficulty for emergency services trying to access the beach.

The issue was raised by Arranmore delegate John McCaffrey.

Cllr Brian Carr, who has been campaigning for greater beach access since his own rescue on Tramore Beach in South West Donegal last year, says that road access is crucial, particularly as a helicopter may not get to an incident on time…………………