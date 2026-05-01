More info sought in Buncrana Three School Campus planning application

It’s emerged that Donegal ETB has been sent a request for further information in respect of the planning application for the Three School Campus in Buncrana.

Donegal County Council has outlined seven areas in which they require further information.

The further information must be submitted to Donegal County Council by October 30th, after which point a final decision will be made.

Cllr Fionán Bradley is Leas Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, and a member of Donegal ETB.

He says it’s important that everyone gets the planning element of the process right………..….