Motorist caught doing 111 km/hr in a 60 zone in Bundoran

ardai say more than 580 drivers have been caught speeding since yesterday morning.

Among those was a motorist who was detected travelling at 173 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N87 in Belturbet in Cavan, and a motorist doing 111 km/h in a 60 zone on the R267 in Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

15 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the first 24 hours of the Garda Bank Holiday Roads Policing Operation.

That kicked off yesterday morning, and will run until 7am on Tuesday.