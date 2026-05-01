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NI Secretary promises progress on updated Troubles Legacy Law

The Northern Ireland Secretary is reiterating his pledge to progress the UK government’s legacy bill early in the next Parliament.

Hilary Benn was at Hillsborough Castle for the latest session of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, against the backdrop of recent attacks on police stations and Troubles legislation.

Dublin and London agreed a joint framework on legacy last September with Labour since bringing forward changes to Troubles legacy law.

Mr Benn says both governments want to make good on their commitment………………

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