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Derry win Richie McElligot Cup

Derry have won the Richie McElligot Cup after a 1-17 to 1-11 win over Roscommon in Cavan.

After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to winning manager Ryan O’Neill who said it’s great to get to an All-Ireland Final but that it’s even better to win it…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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