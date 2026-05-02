Derry win Richie McElligot Cup

Derry have won the Richie McElligot Cup after a 1-17 to 1-11 win over Roscommon in Cavan.
After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to winning manager Ryan O’Neill who said it’s great to get to an All-Ireland Final but that it’s even better to win it…
Derry have won the Richie McElligot Cup after a 1-17 to 1-11 win over Roscommon in Cavan.
After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to winning manager Ryan O’Neill who said it’s great to get to an All-Ireland Final but that it’s even better to win it…
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