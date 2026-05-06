Donegal Rally entries close on Thursday 8th May

Entries for this years Donegal International Rally close on Thursday 8th May at 6pm.

Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee is pleased with the response but urges crews to submit entries before the deadline.

Once again, a stellar entry list is expected to grace the Donegal stages in 2026. Donegal has become the event that has set the standard in Irish Rallying, and this year is expected to be no different.

With over 200 crews expected to compete over three intense days of competition in their respective categories.

On Friday, June 19th, crews will tackle three stages, repeated in the Gweedore/Falcarragh area.

Saturday and Sunday, June 20th and 21st, will use traditional territory, with a revamp of some recent stages.

Gweedore native McGee has always been a strong advocate for ensuring the Donegal International Rally utilises as much of the stunning Donegal countryside as possible. In recent years, the event has visited Inishowen and Donegal Town, and this year it is making the journey to Gweedore.

McGee wanted to take the event to the Gweedore/Falcarragh area as a ‘tip of the hat’ to the event organised in 1971 by the founding fathers of the motor club. The Rally of the Rosses, held in July 1971, was the predecessor of the Donegal International Rally, which ran for the first time the following year. Service will be based in the Gweedore Industrial Estate in Derrybeg.

Saturday will feature a blend of new and familiar elements. The day begins with the Knockalla stage, returning with a twist on recent years, before moving into a combination of new roads and classic sections that create a fresh challenge—these stages will be run twice.

In the afternoon, crews will depart the Letterkenny service area for stages close to the town, offering a distinct test of skill. These inland stages are as rewarding as they are demanding, and they too will be repeated.

Sunday will once again blend innovation with tradition. A reworked Lough Keel stage leads into classic Donegal tests, with the iconic Atlantic Drive and Fanad Head stages sure to reward the brave. As with Saturday, this will be run as a double loop, with service based in Letterkenny.

More details will be released closer to the event.

Highland Radio will have extensive coverage over the thris weekend in June with live stage by stage reports and reaction.