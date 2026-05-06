Households out an extra €2,000 per year in cost of living pressures

Rising food, energy and health insurance prices are costing the average household close to €2,000 extra a year.

A survey shows more than half of people say their costs are up significantly.

The average increase in bills per household so far this year has worked out at €165 a month, according to the research by iReach, reported in the Irish Independent.

83% of people surveyed say they’re under pressure as a result of rising prices, with more than a third saying the pressure has significantly increased.

Eurostat figures show our energy prices are the highest in the EU, and we’re paying 40% above the EU average, or around €480 a year.

It comes as the Energy Minister will update Cabinet colleagues today on the National Energy Affordability Taskforce.

Darragh O’Brien says the Government will receive this report in quarter three of this year, later than was previously hoped.