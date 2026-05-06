Northwest Vipers taking on new recruits for youth team

The Northwest Vipers are set to welcome a new intake of players as their Youth American Football programme enters its sixth year running, continuing to build on a strong record of success in the North-West.

Open to players aged 15–18, the programme has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons, including a standout year where the Vipers youth team reached a national championship final just two years ago — highlighting the level of talent being developed locally.

As the region’s only American Football club, the Vipers attract players from across the North-West, including Donegal, Tyrone and Derry, bringing together a diverse group of athletes with a shared passion for the sport.

The Vipers offer young athletes a unique opportunity to play a game made famous by the NFL.

The youth setup reflects the full-contact nature of the sport at the highest level, combining physicality, speed, and tactical awareness.

Importantly, this programme is built with beginners in mind.

No prior experience is needed, making it the perfect entry point for anyone curious about the sport as well as those coming from other athletic backgrounds looking to try something new.

The programme is supported by a dedicated coaching staff with extensive experience at Irish national team level, ensuring players receive high-quality coaching and development throughout the season.

Head Coach Niall Lyons is looking forward to getting started again: “We’re really excited to get back on the field and build on what we’ve achieved over the past few years. A big focus for us is welcoming new players and helping them learn the game from the ground up in a supportive environment.”

The programme is ideal for:

– Complete beginners looking to try American Football for the first time.

– Athletes from other sports wanting to develop new skills.

– Players aiming to progress further, including opportunities to pursue American Football in the USA.

The first training session will take place on Saturday 16th May at the Vale Centre in Greysteel, with sessions continuing every Saturday thereafter.

With a proven pathway from youth level through to senior football, the Northwest Vipers continue to provide one of the most exciting and accessible sporting opportunities for young people in the North-West.

To sign up, visit northwestvipers.com/contact or get in touch through the Northwest Vipers social media pages.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donegalderryvipers