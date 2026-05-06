Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Polish gold for Greencastle’s reigning European Karate Champion

Harry McDaid

Greencastle teenager Harry McDaid (15) has once again proven himself on the international stage with gold standard karate performances in Grójec, Poland.

Representing the Ulster Karate-do Federation (UKF), Harry travelled to compete at the VIII IKA Poland Karate League 2026 last week (April 26), where he secured impressive podium finishes against strong international opposition, claiming both gold and bronze in his U16 kata and kumite events respectively.

The reigning and two-time WUKF European champion, having won titles in 2024 in Poland and 2025 in Latvia, is a third-year student at Moville Community College.

Alongside his intensive training schedule, he is also preparing for his Junior Cycle examinations in June.

His sporting focus is now firmly set on the upcoming WUKF World Karate Championships, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania this July.

For Harry and the rest of his UKF squad mates, the coming weeks represent a crucial training period ahead of the competition.

With a string of achievements already to his name — including Donegal, Ulster, Irish and British titles across both U16 and U18 levels — Harry is relishing the opportunity to represent his country once again on the world stage.

UKF President Shihan Columba McLaughlin said the organisation “is very proud of Harry and his impressive achievements on the tatami” at home and internationally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ashlawn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern of traffic levels in Ashlawn

6 May 2026
heating costs
News

Households out an extra €2,000 per year in cost of living pressures

6 May 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Doherty calls for balance between housing list and defective blocks crisis

6 May 2026
baby birth
News, Audio

Parents of children born through surrogacy calling for legal protection

6 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Ashlawn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern of traffic levels in Ashlawn

6 May 2026
heating costs
News

Households out an extra €2,000 per year in cost of living pressures

6 May 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Doherty calls for balance between housing list and defective blocks crisis

6 May 2026
baby birth
News, Audio

Parents of children born through surrogacy calling for legal protection

6 May 2026
481204971_963795095844539_2432245583483736153_n
News

Darkness Into Light postponed in Ballybofey and Stranorlar for 2026

6 May 2026
fountain
News, Top Stories

Logue condemns sectarian attack on the Fountain estate

6 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube