Polish gold for Greencastle’s reigning European Karate Champion

Greencastle teenager Harry McDaid (15) has once again proven himself on the international stage with gold standard karate performances in Grójec, Poland.

Representing the Ulster Karate-do Federation (UKF), Harry travelled to compete at the VIII IKA Poland Karate League 2026 last week (April 26), where he secured impressive podium finishes against strong international opposition, claiming both gold and bronze in his U16 kata and kumite events respectively.

The reigning and two-time WUKF European champion, having won titles in 2024 in Poland and 2025 in Latvia, is a third-year student at Moville Community College.

Alongside his intensive training schedule, he is also preparing for his Junior Cycle examinations in June.

His sporting focus is now firmly set on the upcoming WUKF World Karate Championships, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania this July.

For Harry and the rest of his UKF squad mates, the coming weeks represent a crucial training period ahead of the competition.

With a string of achievements already to his name — including Donegal, Ulster, Irish and British titles across both U16 and U18 levels — Harry is relishing the opportunity to represent his country once again on the world stage.

UKF President Shihan Columba McLaughlin said the organisation “is very proud of Harry and his impressive achievements on the tatami” at home and internationally.