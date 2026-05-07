Caw Roundabout improvements to go ahead

Derry City and Strabane District Council has cleared the way for safety improvements, including signalisation at the Caw Roundabout in Derry.

Local representatives had been liaising with the developer of Rosses Gate who has agreed to fully fund the design and upgrade works at the notoriously dangerous junction, after a previous Department for Infrastructure plan failed to materialise.

SDLP Waterside Cllr Martin Reilly they will continue to work with the developer to ensure any disruption to road users is minimised……..