The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep18: From Bundoran to the Order of Australia: The Incredible Life of Paddy Kerrigan

At 95 years old, Paddy Kerrigan’s journey from south Donegal to the Snowy Mountains of Australia is nothing short of legendary. This week, we sit down with the Bundoran native to discuss his recent investiture at Government House, where he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) by Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

Paddy shares stories from a life built on service and hard work—from training as a carpenter in Ireland to emigrating in 1953 to work on the historic Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme. We dive into his decades of dedication to the Snowy Monaro region, which earned him the title of 2025 Cooma Citizen of the Year, and explore the many roles he has played: community leader, tourism pioneer, and local hero.

In this episode, we discuss:

Paddy’s early life in Bundoran and his work across Ireland, England, and Scotland.

The transition to life in Australia and the grit required for the Snowy Hydro Scheme .

A lifetime of community service, from water rescues to preserving local heritage.

The experience of being recognized at the highest level in Canberra.

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