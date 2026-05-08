The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 08/05/26

It’s the Friday Panel day! We wrap up the week with a debate on government spending, a look at seismic political shifts across the water, and powerful stories from our local community.
On Today’s Podcast:
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🏛️ The Friday Panel: Greg is joined by Cllr Declan Meehan, Cllr Martin McDermott, and Cllr Martin Harley. The team dives into the latest controversy surrounding public funds as reports emerge of a €127,000 bike shed at University Hospital Kerry. Is this a “slap in the face” to families at breaking point, or a necessary investment in active travel? The panel debates accountability, recruitment embargos, and the government’s track record on spending overruns.
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💔 The Fight for Aaron Langan: We return to the urgent case of 9-year-old Aaron Langan. With his condition deteriorating, we discuss the claims that the HSE is moving too slowly on drug approvals—specifically for Givinostat—despite EU authorization. We hear how this delay is impacting a local family’s battle for a life-changing treatment.
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UK Election Shockwaves: We reflect on the results of the British local elections. It’s been a bruising night for Labour with significant losses in traditional heartlands, while Reform UK sees a dramatic breakthrough and the Greens continue to make steady gains. What does this “fracturing” of British politics mean for the future?
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Bundoran to Australia: We preview this week’s The Greg Hughes Podcast featuring an incredible guest, Paddy Kerrigan. We hear a clip of Paddy’s journey from Bundoran in the 1950s to working on the historic Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme and eventually receiving the Order of Australia.
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Palestine Solidarity: We have details on the Inishowen Apartheid Free Zone Campaign launch taking place this Saturday at the Buncrana Cinema. Featuring guest speakers and performances by The Henry Girls, it’s a significant event for the local solidarity movement.
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📱 Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkin joins Greg in studio to look at what’s trending, what’s viral, and what you might have missed in the digital world this week.
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