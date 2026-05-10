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Reading FC’s Sean Patton in studio with Highland’s Ciaran Cannon

Sean Patton (L) and Ciaran Cannon (R)

Former Finn Harps and Derry City striker Sean Patton is plying his trade with Reading FC in League 1 in England.

The Drumkeen native moved from The Candy Stripes to The Royals at the end of last summer and was on-loan at Aldershot at the beginning of this year.

Sean is now home for the summer and called into Highland Radio to speak to Ciaran Cannon this evening.

Patton spoke about his time at Finn Harps and Derry City and gave an insight into what it’s like to play professionally across the water…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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