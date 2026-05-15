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Derry City rescue point against bottom-side Waterford

Derry City and Waterford played out a 2-2 draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC this evening.

Kevin dos Santos had The Candy Stripes a goal to the good at the break but that lead was wiped out when Tom Lonergan converted a penalty just before the hour-mark.

Former Irish International Kevin Long then got what looked like the winner with nine minutes remaining but a late, late header from James Rylah snatched a draw for Derry.

Waterford still await their first win of the season.

In other top flight games, Bohemians won 2-1 at home to Drogheda United, Shelbourne were 2-1 winners away to St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk are 1-0 late on against Shamrock Rovers in the 8pm kick-off.

Derry City’s next outing is a clash with St. Pat’s at Celtic Park next Friday night.

 

 

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